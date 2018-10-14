The Real Story – Fighting opioid abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We talk with Kim Beauregard, the leader of Intercommunity Healthcare, a non-profit organization that provides primary healthcare and other services to patients who couldn't otherwise afford it. We focus on how Intercommunity, based in Hartford, and is also leading the fight against opioid abuse and deadly overdoses (more than 500 deaths in Connecticut alone, during the first six months of 2018). She expresses concern that Connecticut's terrible budget situation might very well mean cuts in funding.