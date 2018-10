Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest Quinnipiac Poll on the 2018 governor's race shows Ned Lamont in the lead by 8 points over Republican Bob Stefanowski, but there's more to the story. There's a gender gap: Lamont is ahead by more than 20 points among women. Also, 21% of the likely voters say they could change their minds about who will get their vote.

We get analysis from Republican Consultant Ben Proto, and Democrat Bill Curry, who writes for Salon.com