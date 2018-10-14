The Real Story – Raving Ryan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine being 16-years-old and being the host of your own online interview program focusing on politics! That's what Ryan Anastasio of Woodbridge has been up for two years already, and he is really good at it. On his program, "Raving Ryan", he has talked to most of the state's top political figures, as well as other prominent individuals , including the Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court Richard Robinson.

His questions are insightful, and his personality, delightful!

Guest: Ryan Anastasio