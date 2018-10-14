This 40-pound pizza in NYC will cost you $2,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Queens, NY (WPIX) -- In New York City, $2,000 could cover your rent. Or pay for about 730 subway rides. Or entire year of coffee runs -- it could also buy you a 40-pound cheeseburger pizza.

The pizza consists of five layers of meat, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, ketchup and pepperoni.

The pie so large it takes at least two people to hold and has to be split in half to fit in the oven.

The pizza is available at Champion Pizza. They have seven locations across the city.

All proceeds go to those who were affected by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina.

This is the last weekend you can order this pizza, and you'll need to call ahead if you want to try it.