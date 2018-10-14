Vandals add googly eyes to Savannah, GA monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAVANNAH, GA - Crime is NOT funny. Not even seemingly minor crimes like vandalism.

But try not to chuckle at this one.

Somebody put 'googly eyes' on a monument to Revolutionary War officer Nathanael Greene in Savannah Georgia.

Greene was a Major General in the Continental Army, one of George Washington's most trusted commanders. The Rhode Island native lived in Savannah after the war was won.

For a time on Thursday, the novelty eyes adorned a marker honoring him in the city's Johnson Square. They've since been removed, and the monument was apparently unharmed.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify a suspect.