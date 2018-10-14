Vandals add googly eyes to Savannah, GA monument

But try not to chuckle at this one.
Somebody put 'googly eyes' on a monument to Revolutionary War officer Nathanael Greene in Savannah Georgia.
Greene was a Major General in the Continental Army, one of George Washington's most trusted commanders. The Rhode Island native lived in Savannah after the war was won.
For a time on Thursday, the novelty eyes adorned a marker honoring him in the city's Johnson Square. They've since been removed, and the monument was apparently unharmed.
Police are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify a suspect.
32.080899 -81.091203