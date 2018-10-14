× Woman who stole UConn equipment avoids jail

VERNON — A woman accused of stealing more than $29,000 worth of surplus equipment from the University of Connecticut and selling it at a scrap metal yard has taken a plea bargain and avoided jail time.

The Journal Inquirer reports that 51-year-old Lori Goza, of Stafford, was sentenced Friday in Rockville Superior Court to one year of probation. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft.

A UConn spokeswoman says Goza worked at the Storrs campus and supervised the cataloging and removal of equipment from a biology classroom building. The theft investigation began after a surplus X-ray machine went missing in 2016.

Police determined the machine and other items were sold to a scrap metal yard in East Hartford.

UConn placed Goza on administrative leave in August 2016 and she resigned in December 2016.