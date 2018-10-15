× Another star-studded Christmas movie filming in Connecticut

HARTFORD — There have been several celebrity sightings in Connecticut in recent months. This weekend actress Denise Richards and actor Patrick Muldoon were spotted in a Connecticut Walmart shopping for clothes. The two are in the state to film a Christmas movie.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the pair described how Muldoon’s luggage got lost on their trip from Los Angeles to Bradley Airport (with a layover in Philadelphia).

The two said they were in Hartford, but it’s unclear if they were at the Hartford Walmart, or a store closer to Bradley International, an airport in Windsor Locks that is often marketed as being in Hartford.

Richards and Muldoon are apparently shooting a holiday-themed movie in the state.

Movie producer and Cromwell native David Gere posted on Facebook that his next movie “My Adventures With Santa” stars Richards and Muldoon as well as Barbara Eden of “I Dream of Jeannie” fame. Gere wrote that the movie will be shooting in Cromwell, Middletown and Meriden. The film crew was seen working at Cromwell’s Champions Skating Center on Monday.

Denise Richards currently stars in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Richards’ makeup artist also posted a photo on instagram tagged in Cromwell, Connecticut.