Alleged drink tampering leads to Yale students being taken to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Yale Daily News reports that the Yale Police department is investigating a report of possible drink tampering at an on-campus party last week.

According to the paper, the alleged drink tampering happened at a suite party in Durfee Hall, citing three students who attended the party.

Those responsible for the alleged incident have not been identified.

According to the host of the party, who spoke to Yale Daily News, two female students who drank beverages at the party were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital late Friday night. One of them tested positive for 'roofies'.

"Someone said that it’s possible they could put it in like the handle or the mixer and then you’re thinking like do you want to just buy your own can," said Lily Canfield, a first year student, who said she attended a party in the same general vicinity, on the Old Campus, Friday.

Other first year students said when they came to college they were well aware of what can happen at college parties.

"I watched a documentary on, I think it was called, it's called the hunting ground," said Keyana Alexis, a Yale freshman. "Yeah, so I was very aware that that happened and when I go out I’m really cautious about it."

In an email to the campus community, Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins, wrote:

"I write to make you aware that the Yale Police have received a report of possible drink tampering at an on campus party this weekend. The Yale Police takes seriously any report of tampering with beverages at social events. We ask anyone with information to contact the Campus Police at 203-432-4400. You can also report a crime or send an anonymous text tip through our Bulldog Mobile (LiveSafe) app."

To register for Bulldog Mobile, click here.

Read more at Yale Daily News.