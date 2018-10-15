× Belgian F16 destroyed due to accidental cannon firing: Reports

FLORENNES AIR BASE, BELGIUM — Investigations are underway after an F-16 warplane was destroyed at Florennes Air Base Thursday.

The Belgian Ministry of Defense issued a statement, saying “A fire broke out during maintenance work on an F-16. “The plane then burned and a second one “suffered collateral damage.”

Commander of the Florennes Air Base Colonel Didier Polomé returned urgently from the Siauliai Air Base in Lithuania.

The Telegraph newspaper said a mechanic was working on one plane and accidentally fired a cannon. The shell struck another plane, causing an explosion.

Polomé told CNN affiliate RTL Belgium that only the investigation would reveal the reason behind the incident.