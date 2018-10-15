Chance of storms Monday evening, colder air moving in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve turned the corner towards much more October and November-like weather, and that pattern will be staying put this week. Today we have the chance for a few showers under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures start off chilly and warm up slowly, leading to highs in the low/mid 60s by the late afternoon. Due to a warm front slowly lifting through the area, southern CT will warm up before northern areas of the state.

You may notice the wind picking up as the day goes on. By this evening, that gusty breeze may be reaching 30-40 mph in spots as a cold front approaches from the west. That cold front also brings us the chance for some heavier downpours in the evening, and possibly a few thunderstorms. While severe weather is not likely, that aforementioned wind plus downpours could lead to a few branches down in spots.

Behind the cold front a much drier air mass will stay in place for much of the week with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will stay cool, with highs just below average in the mid/upper 50s. Overnight lows will be on the chilly side, as they drop into the 30s and 40s for the middle of the week. By Thursday and Friday mornings, we may even drop into the upper 20s in northern CT! If you haven’t had frost in your town yet this fall, you will by the end of the week.

Then it could be a wet start to the weekend with showers forecast for Saturday. Temperatures however will be back in the low 60s.

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers during the day. A period of heavier rain/thunder in the evening. High: low/mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Evening rain/thunder with gusty winds, then clearing skies. Lows: 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably cool. High: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A freeze possible in the morning, then chilly temperatures during the day. Highs: Near 50.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.