Cooler, sunny Tuesday with temps in the 50s

Gusty winds will continue tonight with several rounds of showers. Then from 10 PM to about 12 AM there's a low risk for a few heavier downpours or a strong thunderstorm. While the risk of severe weather is low, it is higher for SE CT than the rest of the state.

After midnight, showers will end followed by gradual clearing as we head towards daybreak on Tuesday.

Behind the cold front, Tuesday looks dry and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows will be on the chilly side, as they drop into the 30s and 40s for the middle of the week.

By Thursday and Friday mornings, we may even drop into the upper 20s in northern CT! If you haven't had frost in your town yet this fall, you will by the end of the week.

Then it could be a wet start to the weekend with showers forecast for Saturday. Temperatures however will be back in the low 60s.

FORECAST DETAILS

TONIGHT: Evening rain/thunder with gusty winds, then clearing skies. Lows: 40s.

TUESDAY: Turning sunny unseasonably cool. High: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance late sprinkle, windy. High: Mid 50s-near 60.

THURSDAY: A frost/freeze possible in the morning, then chilly sunshine during the day. Highs: Upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Widespread frost/hard freeze in the morning. Sunny, cool. High: 50s.

