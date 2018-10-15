Doctor leading by example to raise awareness for Breast Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE – Dr. Camilia Lawrence, a breast surgeon at the Hartford Healthcare’s Cancer Institute, became the patient on Monday.

Just after her 40th birthday, Dr. Lawrence made sure to get her mammogram and publicly shared the experience to raise awareness.

“Until we find a cure, early detection remains the cornerstone,” Lawrence said.

Dr. Lawrence, who is the director of breast surgery at Hartford Healthcare’s central region, added after her 3D imaging mammogram, “I want to inspire every single woman out there that is age 40 and older, or if you have a family history the age might be earlier, to get your screening done.”

Hartford Healthcare noted that the cost for the mammogram test that was administered to Dr. Lawrence runs about $275 and is usually covered by most insurance plans.

Hartford Healthcare maintains a “Cancer Connect” hotline - 855-255-6181.