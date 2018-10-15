× Hartford PD: Kids hide in bathroom, call police as man assaults mother

HARTFORD — A scary situation for a Hartford family when a man broke into a house, and assaulted his girlfriend while children hid in the bathroom.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the home. The juvenile caller stated her mother was being assaulted and strangled by her boyfriend, who had a knife. When officers arrived, the suspect ran from officers. After a brief struggle, he was arrested.

Police are identifying the suspect as John Jenkins, 36, of Hartford.

Police say through the investigation they found that Jenkins had broken into the home. After an argument with the mother, Jenkins assaulted, strangled, and grabbed a knife, attempting to rob her from her money. Police say two juveniles hid in the bathroom and called for police.

Jenkins was charged with home invasion, strangulation, assault, risk of injury, threatening, interfering with police, disorderly conduct, possession of a dangerous weapon, and criminal attempted robbery.