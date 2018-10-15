× Hartford student taken to hospital after eating drug at school

A Bulkeley High School student was taken to the hospital after police said she ate an “edible narcotic” at school.

Police said a male student brought the drug to school Monday morning and shared it with the female student.

After eating it, the female began to feel sick and was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center by her mother.

Police said she is in stable condition after suffering from a minor reaction.

None of the substance was left over, and the male student would only say he got it “at a corner store somewhere.” He said he didn’t share it with any other students.

He was immediately suspended from school.

FOX61 has reached out to the Hartford Board of Education for further comment.