Combined jackpots climb to $999M

ROCKY HILL — Two Mega Power jackpots are still up for grabs, and the prizes combined are worth $999 million.

Players have a chance to win about $654 million with the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night. In addition, there’s the Powerball jackpot that up for grabs Wednesday night, which is worth an estimated $345 million!

The Mega Millions jackpot is one of the largest in the game’s history. The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been hit since July 24 in California.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won happened back on August 11.

Connecticut’s own jackpot game, the LOTTO! jackpot, is worth just over $6.5 million

Both drawings are live on CW20 at 10:59 p.m.