Man arrested in Killingly after allegedly filming minor undressing in bathroom

KILLINGLY — A man is in police custody after he was accused of trying to film a minor undressing in a bathroom.

Police said that Jeremy Renaud, 33, attempted to capture on film a minor undressing in the bathroom with a cellphone. Before they could undress, the minor found the phone which was propped up and actively recording them.

Renaud was arrested on October 14 by police. He was being charged with one count of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of criminal attempt of voyeurism. He is being held on bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on October 15.