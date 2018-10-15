× Microsoft co-founder, Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen dies at 65

SEATTLE — Microsoft co-founder, Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen died Monday at the age of 65.

Vulcan Inc, a privately held company founded by Allen, released the news of his passing on Twitter.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of @PaulGAllen, our founder and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts. All of us who worked with Paul feel an inexpressible loss today. https://t.co/OMLZ7ivvSD pic.twitter.com/Bfa8kK6Q8e — Vulcan Inc. (@VulcanInc) October 15, 2018

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level,” Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, said in a statement. “While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

On October 1, Allen announced that his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma had returned.

Allen was treated for the disease in 2009, and had been in remission. Allen owns two professional sports teams: the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers.

Allen also founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975 and left in 1983, when he was treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Vulcan Inc. said there was no information yet on a funeral or memorial service.