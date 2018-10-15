× Party at Yale University under investigation

NEW HAVEN — Yale Daily News reports that the Yale Police department is investigating a report of possible drink tampering at an on-campus party last week.

According to the paper, the alleged drink tampering happened at a suite party in Durfee Hall, citing three students who attended the party.

Those responsible for the alleged incident have not been identified.

According to the host of the party, who spoke to Yale Daily News, two female students who drank beverages at the party were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital late Friday night. One of them tested positive for ‘roofies’.

