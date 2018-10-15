× Red Sox ace Sale out of hospital, will rejoin team at Game 3

HOUSTON — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale was released from the hospital Monday and will rejoin the team in Houston before Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

Sale was released from Massachusetts General Hospital, where he had gone because of a stomach illness after he pitched in the series opener. He was hospitalized Sunday night for observation.

Manager Alex Cora said “everything is fine” and Sale would be back with the team before Game 3 on Tuesday.

When asked about Sale’s status for the rest of the ALCS, Cora said he wanted to see the pitcher first before making that determination.

“Everything I heard, he should be fine,” Cora said. “We’ll see how he feels physically, then after that we’ll decide what we’re going to do.”

The 29-year-old Sale struggled with his control in Boston’s 7-2 home loss to the Astros in the series opener Saturday night. The left-hander allowed two runs, walked four walks and hit a batter in four innings.

Cora said Sale started feeling ill and throwing up right after the game, and went to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The illness was announced by the team during Game 2 on Sunday night, which the Red Sox won to even the series.