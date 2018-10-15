× UConn linebacker hospitalized after suffering stroke

STORRS — UConn linebacker Eli Thomas has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

The school issued a statement Monday saying the 220-pound junior had the stroke Wednesday prior to a weightlifting session.

The school says Thomas was immediately transported to a hospital where he is in stable condition and making “good progress toward recovery.”

The school declined to provide any other details.

Thomas’ mother, Mary Beth Turner, issued a statement thanking the team’s athletic trainers for their quick response and saying her son will “fight back.”

Thomas has played at linebacker and defensive end this season, making 11 tackles and recording a key sack that helped the Huskies (1-5) secure their only win of the season over Rhode Island on Sept. 15.

UConn visits No. 21 South Florida (6-0) on Saturday.