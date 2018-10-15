× UConn to offer class on cannabis, citing need due to medical marijuana practices

STORRS — UConn Today says that the university will soon offer a class on cannabis, citing an industry need.

UConn students will be able to take one of the first courses of its kind in the country, called “Horticulture of Cannabis: From Seed to Harvest.” It will be taught by several experts working in the cannabis industry, and those working on cannabis growing facilities in Connecticut.

Professor Gerald Berkowitz says he developed the course in response to ‘tremendous student demand’ for academic training related to the cannabis industry.

“Our students see career opportunities and want to gain experience. Businesses need highly trained scientists to support the growth of this industry, and they are seeking talented graduates to enter this workforce,” says Berkowitz to UConn Today, “With this course, we can help both groups. It’s a win-win.”

