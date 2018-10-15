× Waterford PD: Mother arrested in connection to death of 5-year-old son found in hot car

WATERFORD — Police said they have arrested a Quaker Hill woman in connection to the death of her 5-year-old son who was found dead inside a hot car in May.

Waterford Police Department said they arrested 31-year-old Whitney Bosselman and charged her with risk of injury to a minor and criminally negligent homicide.

Police said Bosselman called 911 and reported that she couldn’t find her son. When police arrived, they found the child unresponsive in a vehicle. Police said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.