Waterford teacher accused of sexual assaulting a minor, providing alcohol

WATERFORD — A teacher has been fired from a Waterford school over what administrators said was inappropriate contact with a student after his discharge from the school in June.

School officials said they met with the accused teacher Nicole Souza immediately, and determined she had violated the school’s policies. Administrators said the student had been placed in a short-term program.

Souza was arrested and charged last week with sale of liquor to a minor, sexual assault in the second degree and risk of injury to a child.

“We extended our offer of support to the investigation and for the young person and reached out to DCF to determine if there was any need for an Agency review,” said Executive Director of Waterford Country School, William Martin.

Martin added, “We regret that this young person had anything negative happen as a result of someone he encountered through his association with Waterford Country School. The allegations, as we understand them are serious, and go against all that our Agency stands for.”

Souza is held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on October 24.