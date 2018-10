Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD-- Money was raised through hair cuts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Matthew Phillips Salon held it's 18Th Annual A Cut-A-Thon.

Funds from Sunday's event will benefit breast cancer research at Hartford Hospital.

For some of the clients, the event held particularly special meaning .

About 200 haircuts were given today.

The salon says they reached their goal of more than $200,000 dollars in their 18 years of this event.