Windsor, Meriden contestants win 30-Hour Coffin Challenge at Six Flags

AGAWAM — Could you spend a night in a coffin? What if the temperatures were near freezing?

Well, two people from Connecticut were among some of the people who took on the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge at Six Flags New England. And they won!

During the challenge, which began Saturday and ended Sunday, temperatures dropped into the 30s overnight.

Carlos Mateo of Meriden, and Stacy Wirzulis of Windsor were just crazy enough to win $300 in cash, two 2019 Six Flags Gold Season Passes, two 2019 Dining Season Passes, two Fright Fest passes for the haunted houses —

And the coffin! That’s the real prize right there, right?

