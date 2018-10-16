× 2 bodies recovered from submerged plane identified as Ridgefield man, Georgia woman

HARTFORD — The identity of the remaining two bodies recovered from a small plane crash have been identified.

The identity of the two bodies recovered from the submerged aircraft were positively identified by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner as Jennifer Landrum, 45, of Augusta, Georgia, and Richard P Terbrusch, 53, of Ridgefield. Munidat “Raj” Persaud, 41, of Waterbury, who also died in the crash, was identified Sunday.

The small private plane carrying the three crashed into the ocean off the coast of Long Island on Saturday.

One body was recovered following the 11 a.m. crash of a twin-engine Piper PA-34 about a mile off of Quogue, in the Hamptons

The cause of the crash was not known.

Officials said people on the beach reported the plane sputtering before it crashed.

Alisa Sisic, a spokeswoman for the Connecticut Airport Authority, said the plane left Connecticut’s Waterbury-Oxford Airport Saturday morning, landed at Danbury Municipal Airport and then took off again.

The plane was headed to Charleston Executive Airport in South Carolina, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Jim Peters said.

The crash was the third fatal crash involving a small plane on Long Island this year.

A pilot died May 30 when his vintage plane went down in a wooded area.

Four people were killed on June 2 when a twin-engine Piper Navajo crashed off Amagansett during a storm.

The incident is still under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.

New York State Police and the Village of Quogue Police Department are also assisting with the investigation.