ALCS: Bradley Jr. powers Red Sox to 2-1 series lead

HOUSTON — The Boston Red Sox moved two games closer to a World Series appearance following an 8-2 win over the Houston Astros in game 3 of the American League Championship Series Tuesday.

Both teams were knotted at two heading into the sixth inning, until Steve Pearce blasted a home run to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead. In the top of the eighth inning, Mitch Moreland was hit by a pitch, which forced Pearce to score.

Jackie Bradley Jr. would clear the bases with a grand slam and the Red Sox took a commanding 8-2 lead.

The Red Sox would go on to win, 8-2.

Game four of the ALCS will take place Wednesday night in Houston.