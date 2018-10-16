ALCS: Bradley Jr. powers Red Sox to 2-1 series lead

Posted 9:26 PM, October 16, 2018, by

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 16: Jackie Bradley Jr. #19 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a grand slam home run in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON —  The Boston Red Sox moved two games closer to a World Series appearance following an 8-2 win over the Houston Astros in game 3 of the American League Championship Series Tuesday.

Both teams were knotted at two heading into the sixth inning, until Steve Pearce blasted a home run to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead. In the top of the eighth inning, Mitch Moreland was hit by a pitch, which forced Pearce to score.

Jackie Bradley Jr. would clear the bases with a grand slam and the Red Sox took a commanding 8-2 lead.

The Red Sox would go on to win, 8-2.

Game four of the ALCS will take place Wednesday night in Houston.

Related stories