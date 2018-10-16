Cooler Tuesday, end of the week could see 20s overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There were over 75 wind damage reports across New England late last night and early this morning, but the majority of those reports were in eastern MA and RI.

The wind is slowly dying down, but it’s still a breezy morning. Temperatures have dropped to chillier levels, and we’ll stay on the cooler side today. The rain has cleared out, so we’ll have quiet weather today with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

Overall, a cool pattern sticks around the rest of the week, with high temperatures staying below our average of 63 for this time of year.

By Thursday and Friday mornings, we may even drop into the upper 20s in northern CT! If you haven’t had frost in your town yet this fall, you will by the end of the week.

Then it could be a wet start to the weekend with showers forecast for Saturday. Temperatures however will be back in the low 60s.

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Still a bit breezy with cooler temperatures. High: Mid/upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 37-47.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance late sprinkle, windy. High: Mid 50s-near 60.

THURSDAY: A frost/freeze possible in the morning, then chilly sunshine during the day. Highs: Upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Widespread frost/hard freeze in the morning. Sunny, cool. High: 50s.

