× Naugatuck PD: Suspicious van approaches boys at bus stop

NAUGATUCK — Police say a suspicious van approached two boys at a bus stop Monday morning.

Police say just before 8 a.m., they were called to the area of New Street and Hillside Avenue. One of the boys said that a blue ‘work style’ van with tinted windows approached him and another student. He heard what he believed to be a deep male voice from inside the driver’s side of the van. The man asked them if they ‘wanted candy’, and if they did they could ‘get in the van, and he would bring it to them.’

The boy who called police said he couldn’t see the person inside because the window was only partially opened.

Both boys ran from the area. The boy who reported the incident to police says the van turned north onto Hillside Avenue. Naugatuck Police conducted a search for the van but couldn’t find it.

Police are actively investigating the incident, and they are asking anyone with information to contact them at 203-729-5221 ot the confidential top line at 203-720-1010.

Parents and students are urged to be alert and proactive when students are traveling to and from bus stops and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the Naugatuck Police.