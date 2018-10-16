PD: Man wanted in connection to September shooting in Waterbury; considered armed and dangerous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted in connection to a shooting that took place on September 19.

Marque Nunn, 27, is wanted by Waterbury Police Department in connection to a shooting that left a female seriously injured after being shot in the stomach on Ridgewood Street. At the time, police said she sustained serious injuries but was expected to survive.

Her conditions at this time is unknown.

Police said they have an arrest warrant for Nunn who is facing charges of first degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm and pistol without a permit.

Police said Nunn is known in the Waterbury and New Britain area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Nunn's bond is set at $1 million.

Anyone with information on Nunn’s whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6941.