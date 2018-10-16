× Report: New Haven pizzeria on list of top 3 pizza parlors in America

HARTFORD — A New Haven pizzeria is helping the state when it comes to its status as having some of the best pizza in the country.

TripAdvisor announced the top pizzerias in the country, as part of October being National Pizza Month.

Modern Apizza in New Haven was named one of the nation’s top pizza parlors based on millions of reviews and opinions.

Not surprisingly, the region as a whole, fared well for pizzerias, with Bleecker Street Pizza in New York City finishing second and Regina Pizzeria in Boston taking the top spot. Juliana’s Pizza in Brooklyn, New York also made the cut.

Here are the top restaurants for pizza according to TripAdvisor:

Regina Pizzeria – Boston, Massachusetts Bleecker Street Pizza – New York City, New York Modern Apizza – New Haven, Connecticut Home Slice Pizza – Austin, Texas Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria – Anchorage, Alaska Juliana’s Pizza – Brooklyn, New York Five Points Pizza – Nashville, Tennessee Joey’s House of Pizza – Nashville, Tennessee Andolini’s Pizzeria – Tulsa, Oklahoma Duetto Pizza and Gelato – Key West, Florida