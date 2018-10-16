State police respond to shooting at Briarwood apartments in Windham 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDHAM -- State Police responded to Briarwoods Apartments on Brick Top Road Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m.

Several state police cruisers were seen parked at the complex.

According to state police, they received a report of someone who was shot and or stabbed with serious injuries. They have not said if it was a female or male or how old they were.

Troopers were still looking for the suspect.

The victim is currently at Hartford Hospital and their condition is unknown. Police have not released the name of the victim and the case remains under investigation.