Three men charged in connection to November 2017 double murder in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Three men have been charged with the double murder of Clarence Lewis and Antonio Santos that took place on November 22, 2017.

Waterbury police said Gabriel Pulliam, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday in Manchester and charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Tahjay Love, 20, and Zaekwon McDaniel, 20, who are currently in jail on unrelated charges, have also been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the double murder.

Police said all three are suspected to be members of the 960 gang.

In February, police arrested and charged Shan Thompson with two counts of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of Lewis and Santos.

On November 22, police said a crash took place around midnight near 560 Wolcott Street. Police said when they arrived, they found Lewis and Santos dead inside a car.

Police said there was a dispute between the two victims and other individuals and it was an ongoing gang related investigation.

No other details were released.