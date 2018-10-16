Two high school students in Hartford taken to hospital after eating a marijuana brownie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police said two Bulkeley High School female students were taken to the hospital after eating a marijuana brownie Tuesday.

This is the second straight day students were taken to the hospital for consuming drugs.

Monday police described what a female student ate was an "edible narcotic", but investigators tell FOX 61 the student ate a marijuana brownie. Marijuana is not classified as a narcotic.

Investigators told FOX61 that they believe the brownie eaten by the students Tuesday, is similar or the same as the one consumed Monday when one student was taken to the hospital.

On Monday, police said a male student brought the drug to school and shared it with the female student.

After eating it, the female began to feel sick and was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center by her mother.

FOX61 has reached out to police at the school for comment but have not heard anything back at this time.

No other details have been released.