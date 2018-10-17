Breezy, chance for rain later Wednesday; Some parts may feel in the 20s Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The coldest air of the season will arrive later this week but it's only a quick shot of cold.

Wednesday will start off sunny with clouds mixing in during the afternoon. As a strong cold front approaches an isolated shower is possible late-day. There might even be a wet snowflake in the hills at night. While this wouldn't be a big deal it might be the first flakes of the season!

Winds will pick up heading into Thursday morning with low temperatures in the 30s and a wind chill in the 20s by daybreak! Thursday will feature cool sunshine along with a gusty northwest wind. High temperatures will only climb into the mid-upper 40s, WELL below-average for this time of year.

Friday morning will be the coldest (although luckily the wind will be lighter by that time). Low temperatures will drop around or below freezing inland. This could kill outdoor plants, ending the growing season. Temperatures may even drop into the upper 20s in northern CT! If you haven’t had frost in your town yet this fall, you will by the end of the week.

Then it could be a wet start to the weekend with showers forecast for Saturday morning. Overall, there are no big warm-ups in sight!

FORECAST DETAILS

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance late sprinkle, windy. High: Near 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance light rain/snow shower NW hills. Windy. Widespread frost likely inland. Low 30s inland, Upper 30s shoreline.

THURSDAY: Chilly sunshine during the day. Windy. Highs: Mid-upper 40s. Feels like 20s/30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widespread frost/hard freeze. Low: Upper 20s - low 30s inland. Mid 30s shoreline.

FRIDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Light morning showers. High: Upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40s-near 50.

