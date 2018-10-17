City of Hartford fires police officer following viral video

HARTFORD — The employment of a Hartford police officer has been terminated in connection with a video of him saying he was “trigger happy” to a group in August.

Chief David Rosado said they “terminated the employment of Officer Stephen Barone after the completion of internal investigations and a formal hearing process regarding charges related to his interaction with a group of young people in August 2018 and his supervision of a traffic incident in July 2018.”

The former sergeant was caught on video telling suspects he was “trigger happy.”

In the video, Barone approached a group of people and engaged in a conversation.

Barone, supervisor of the Community Response Unit, also called “The CRU”, is heard in the video saying:

“At this point, you’re all being stopped under suspicion of trespassing. We’re going to get everyone’s information. We’re going to go through and make sure no one has guns or drugs on ‘em, and we’re going to get everyone’s name. If anyone wants to fight or run… I’m a little trigger-happy guys, I’m not gonna lie, and I get paid a ton of money in overtime, if I had to shoot somebody. Don’t do anything stupid.”

In the video, you can hear the people being stopped express fear about the sergeant’s choice of words.

Chief Rosado released the following statement:

“Our success as a police department depends on our relationship with the community we serve,” said Chief Rosado. “Every day, the men and women of the Hartford Police Department are out doing good police work with professionalism and respect, and this officer’s conduct does not reflect the values of our agency. I did not make this decision lightly. We hold ourselves to high standards, and when we fall short, we take responsibility for it. After reviewing the findings related to these two incidents, it’s clear to me that there’s no scenario in which Mr. Barone can return to his duties as a productive member of the Hartford Police Department. As a department, we are committed to building and rebuilding a strong relationship with residents across our city based on mutual respect, accountability, transparency, and a shared desire to live in a strong Hartford,” said Rosado.