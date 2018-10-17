CT artists use talents to address mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD --Jennifer Fraser is at ease when she practices her craft, “I love the freedom to express myself,” she says.

The artist from Naugatuck says getting creative helps her address her mental health.

“I bring my drawings into therapy every week it helps me express the way I feel and it helps me connect with my therapist,” Fraser.

Fraser is one of more than 120 artists who are living with mental health conditions or who are allies in the fight to raise awareness about mental health showcasing their creations at the Hartford ArtSpace Gallery.

Amy Smith is coordinating the Mending Art Exhibit through Mental Health Connecticut, “When you were putting your art out there, you are sharing a piece of your heart, it is very personal and I give credit to any artist who is willing to share their work,” she says.

Smith says artists like Fraser can help tackle stigmas associated with mental health, “The energy Jenn put into her work is felt by others, they immediately connect with what she’s doing and they start asking questions and want to know who is that artist over there,” says Fraser.

Fraser wants her art to show others with obstacles in life that there are brighter days ahead. I want them to be able to say to themselves, yes at times I feel the pain, but there is good times too<” says Fraser.

The Mending Art exhibit has an opening reception on Thursday from 2 to 6 and it is open to the public.