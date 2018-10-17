× Hughes sentenced to a minimum of 45 years in prison in shooting death of Good Samaritan

NEW LONDON — Dante Hughes, who was convicted of manslaughter in the Dec. 2016 shooting death of Joey Gingerella, in Groton, has been sentenced to a minimum of 45 years in prison.

Joseph Gingerella, 24, of Groton, was shot and killed at Ryan’s Pub, when he noticed a man beating a woman, later determined to be the suspect’s girlfriend, in the parking lot. Gingerella tried to intervene, but Gingerella was shot several times and later died.

Police have arrested Hughes after he fled to Canada.