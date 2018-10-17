Hughes sentenced to a minimum of 45 years in prison in shooting death of Good Samaritan

October 17, 2018

Dante Hughes at arraignment, December 22

NEW LONDON — Dante Hughes, who was convicted of manslaughter in the Dec. 2016 shooting death of Joey Gingerella, in Groton, has been sentenced to a minimum of 45 years in prison.

Joseph Gingerella, 24, of Groton, was shot and killed at Ryan’s Pub, when he noticed a man beating a woman, later determined to be the suspect’s girlfriend, in the parking lot. Gingerella tried to intervene, but Gingerella was shot several times and later died.

dante-hughes-1

Dante Hughes

Police have arrested Hughes after he fled to Canada.

