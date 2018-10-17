× Silver alerts issued for two elderly people out of Wolcott

WOLCOTT — Wolcott Police are trying to locate Beverly Hollis, 81, and Norman Hollis, 85. They were both last seen Tuesday.

No pictures were provided.

Police describe Beverly as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’4″ and weighs about 200 pounds. There is no clothing description.

Norman is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at 6’2″ and weighs about 180 pounds. There is no clothing description.

Police as anyone with information to please call them at 203-879-1414.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.