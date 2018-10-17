× Stop & Shop agrees to better comply with disabilities act

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Federal authorities have reached an agreement with Stop & Shop supermarkets to make checkout aisles in the chain’s more than 400 stores more accessible to the disabled to comply with federal law.

The agreement announced Tuesday by the U.S. attorney for Rhode Island comes following an investigation launched when a resident complained that three Stop & Shop stores in Newport and Middletown failed to provide an adequate number of accessible checkout aisles and didn’t have credit card readers at heights convenient for wheelchair users.

The agreement applies to Stop & Shops in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

As part of the settlement, the company agreed to pay $6,500 to the resident and a $25,000 penalty.

Quincy, Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop did not immediately comment.