UConn agrees to 15-year media rights extension with IMG

STORRS — UConn and IMG have announced a 15-year contract extension for licensing and multimedia rights to broadcast and promote Huskies athletics.

Under the agreement, IMG will pay UConn a minimum of $96 million in royalties, including $6 million this academic year.

In exchange, IMG get the rights to broadcast UConn games on its radio network, expand digital content on social media, continue to produce coach’s shows for football, basketball and men’s ice hockey as well as women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma’s podcast.

IMG also will continue to manage the school’s trademark licensing.

The social media part of the deal will include an embedded correspondent within UConn Athletics, with a plan to provide behind-the-scenes glimpses of the athletic programs that will include “sponsor integration,” which IMG says will allow brands to creatively connect with fans.