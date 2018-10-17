× USPS offers $40,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of armed robbery suspect

CROMWELL — The U.S. Postal Service is offering a hefty reward for the arrest and conviction of a suspect, or suspects, who robbed a USPS Highway Contract Route driver at the Cromwell Post Office.

The armed robbery happened about 6:15 p.m. on September 7th. The driver was leaving the back of the car when a male suspect showed a firearm and demanded postal property.

The suspect is being described as a light-complexioned man who stands around 5’9″ tall. He’s also described as having a spanish accent.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a black facemask covering the lower half of his face. Officials believe the suspect had a car parked on the north side of an adjacent business. No injuries were reported.

“Ensuring the safety of our postal employees is a top priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service” said Joseph W. Cronin, Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division. “We will work closely with the Cromwell Police Department to ensure this incident is investigated and the perpetrator(s) are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.