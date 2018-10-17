Wind chill in the 20s Thursday morning

The coldest air of the season will arrive tonight through Friday morning but it’s only a quick cold shot.

Scattered showers will continue tonight associated with a strong cold front moving in. There might even be a wet snowflake in the northwest hills at night. While this wouldn’t be a big deal it might be the first flakes of the season for a town or two!

Winds will pick up heading into Thursday morning with low temperatures in the 30s and a wind chill in the 20s by daybreak! Thursday will feature cool sunshine along with a gusty northwest wind. High temperatures will only climb into the mid-upper 40s, WELL below-average for this time of year.

Friday morning will be the coldest (although luckily the wind will be lighter by that time). Low temperatures will drop around or below freezing inland. This

could kill outdoor plants, ending the growing season. Temperatures may even drop into the upper 20s in northern CT! If you haven’t had frost in your town yet this fall, you will by the end of the week.

There is a chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday morning. Overall I’m feeling a lot more optimistic about the weekend forecast!

FORECAST DETAILS

TONIGHT: Chance light rain/snow shower NW hills. Windy. Widespread frost likely inland. Low 30s inland, Upper 30s shoreline. Wind chills by morning into the low/mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Chilly sunshine during the day. Windy. Highs: Mid-upper 40s. Feels like 20s/30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widespread frost/hard freeze. Low: Upper 20s – low 30s inland. Mid 30s shoreline.

FRIDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Chance for an early shower. Mostly cloudy but mostly dry. High: Upper 50s-low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40s-near 50.

