× Yale doctor put on probation for excessive alcohol use

NEW HAVEN — The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has placed a Yale Cancer Center doctor’s license on probation for five years, saying his excessive use of alcohol affects his ability to practice.

The board accepted a consent order Tuesday that says Harris Foster Jr. used alcohol to excess at various times between 2012 and May of this year. The New Haven Register reports Foster was previously listed as a professor of urology at the Yale School of Medicine and as the director of female urology and neuro-urology at the cancer center in New Haven.

A spokesman for Yale New Haven Hospital says Foster is still affiliated with the cancer center, but he cannot comment further on personnel matters.

Foster has admitted no wrongdoing, but did not contest the matter in the order.