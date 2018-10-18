Chilly, breezy Thursday, wind chill feeling in the 20s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a chilly morning, with temperatures into the 30s and 40s across the state and enough of a breeze to bring wind chills down into the 20s. Dress for winter out there with that brisk weather today.

The rest of the day will feature cool sunshine along with a gusty northwest wind. High temperatures will only climb into the mid-upper 40s, WELL below-average for this time of year. In fact, highs in the mid/upper 40s are more in line with the last week of November.

Tonight/tomorrow morning will be the coldest (although luckily the wind will be lighter by that time). Low temperatures will drop around or below freezing inland. This could kill outdoor plants, ending the growing season. Temperatures may even drop into the upper 20s in northern CT! If you haven’t had frost in your town yet this fall, you will by the end of the week.

There is a chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday morning. Overall I'm feeling a lot more optimistic about the weekend forecast!

Quiet weather dominates, but the warm weather doesn't really return. Highs in the 40s and 50s are a far cry from the 70s and 80s we had to start the month of October!

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Chilly sunshine during the day. Brisk and breezy. Highs: Mid-upper 40s. Feels like 20s/30s.

TONIGHT: Widespread frost/hard freeze. Low: Upper 20s - low 30s inland. Mid 30s shoreline.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Chance for an early shower. Mostly cloudy but mostly dry. High: Upper 50s-low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40s-near 50.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and staying chilly. Highs around 50.

