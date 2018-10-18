First on FOX: Terryville dentist defends himself after giving 3-year-old multiple crowns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TERRYVILLE -- Doctor Ammar Idlibi explained what went through his mind in the operating room while working on a 3-year-old girl.

About two years ago, the girl's mother took her to the dentist to get a crown. But, when the girl came out of the operating room, she had eight instead of one.

Doctor Idlibi argued to the Connecticut State Dental Commission Panel back in September that the mother had signed a consent form. The form, he said, gave him freedom to give the child more crowns because he found decay while operating that he didn't see before.

He also argued that if he left to tell the mother, that would have been unsafe since the child was under anesthesia at the time. Some people on the dental commission said the doctor should have told a nurse to inform the mother if he didn't want to leave the room.

The Department of Public Health concluded that the work was medically unsound.

The department's attorney, David Tillis, said that Doctor Idlibi overextended the concept of consent, and that the mother didn't have enough information to consent to the procedure that wound up happening.