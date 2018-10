Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make-A-Wish Connecticut continues to make dreams come true, and inspire those who were helped to pay it forward.

Alex Berube was 14-years-old when she was suddenly paralyzed from the chest down due to a rare medical condition in March of 2015.

She was granted her wish to go to Hawaii, and even take a trip on a zipline!

She continues to be involved with Make-A-Wish as she volunteers each year at Sunflowers for Wishes at Buttonwood Farm!