New fire training school set to open in Torrington

TORRINGTON – After years of planning, a new fire training school will open in Torrington.

It’s a state project costing about $13 million. For volunteers in the northwest corner of the state, the grand opening of the Litchfield County Regional Fire School is welcome news.

“This is the only place they have to train so it’s needed,” said Rich Winn, a former West Hartford career firefighter who is the director of the fire training school.

Gone are the antiquated facilities that used to stand on the training grounds, replaced by a state of the art fire tower, burn building, and training school.

Jon Barbagallo, an assistant fire chief for the Norfolk Fire Department said, “This brand new site is going to be huge to hopefully attract a whole new cadre of volunteers to departments all over the area.”

The new fire school is set to open on Saturday, October 20th at 606 Burr Mountain Road, the public is welcome to attend.