PD: 2 people arrested, 1 on the run following a serious motor vehicle accident in Hartford

HARTFORD -- Two people are in custody and one is on the run following a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Broad Street Thursday night.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle and a child passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. At least one passenger was pulled from the car by first responders. A child's car-seat was seen lying in the middle of Broad Street.

Hartford and Capitol Police officers were seen searching an area behind the State Armory building, across from the FOX 61 studios. Officers were heard screaming "put your hands where I can see them," and, "get on the ground." Police said two of the three occupants of the "offending vehicle" were in custody.

Police used a K9 to track the third suspect in the area around the crash scene.

Police said the intersection should be open and cleared shortly.

No other details have been released.

#BREAKING Bad accident right outside the armory in Hartford. Two cars. One was smoking. Multiple ambulances and police and fire here. Debris is strewn across the road including what appears to be a child's car seat. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/LliN47ZqCh — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) October 19, 2018

#BREAKING PD is calling crash at Broad and Capitol a crime scene. @FOX61News was 1st on the scene. We saw investigators searching a sedan. First responders were still trying to extricate victims from second sedan. Roads blocked at Flower St, Capitol Ave, Russ St, Hungerford St. pic.twitter.com/HjiS5iE07s — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) October 19, 2018