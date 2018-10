× PD: Body found in the Shetucket River in Windham

WINDHAM — Police said they have recovered a body from the Shetucket River near Plains Road where the dive team has been searching earlier this week for a missing Willimantic man, John Bennett.

At this time, police said there is no ID of the body found.

“At this time there is nothing suspicious about the death,” police said.

